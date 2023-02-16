 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Charlie Munger, 99, recalls his worst investment mistake

Moneycontrol News
Feb 16, 2023 / 01:10 PM IST

Charlie Munger, the 99-year-old vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, opened up about his biggest investment blunder on February 15.

At the Daily Journal annual shareholder meeting on February 15, Charlie Munger said investing in Chinese e-commerce and technology company Alibaba was a mistake. Munger was chairman of the Los Angeles-based newspaper publisher Daily Journal till last year and still serves on its board of directors.

According to CNN, the Daily Journal is a conglomerate that owns some individual stocks – including stakes in Wells Fargo, Bank of America and Alibaba.

“I regard Alibaba as one of the biggest mistakes I ever made,” Munger said at the shareholder meeting. “In thinking about Alibaba, I got charmed by their position in the Chinese internet and didn’t stop to realize, 'they’re still a gawd-damned retailer.'”