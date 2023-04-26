This Canadian woman is struggling to 'get rid of' 1,33,000 vintage chocolate bars

A woman in Canada is struggling with a rather strange problem -- she has to give away 1.33 lakh rum and butter vintage chocolate bars before they expire in June. The bars, which were widely beloved in the country in the 1980s, are described as rum flavored with caramilk inside.

Crystal Regehr Westergard, the founder of Canadian Candy Nostalgia, spoke to CBC about how the Covid pandemic brought about the unique problem. Westergard ordered the bars from an overseas production company, but due to the pandemic there were some delays and when she finally received the chocolates, she got them in bulk, the publication reported. This posed a problem for the company because people were not always buying it in bulk and the chocolates were fast approaching their expiry date.

"If you haven't had a chocolate bar in about 30 years and you see it -- holy cow, you buy the whole box because you hadn't seen it for 30 years, right? And then when you realize, no, there's boxes there every time ... then people don't buy the whole box," Westergard told CBC. "So suddenly the stores aren't ordering the same gargantuan sum."

So, to get rid of them, Westergard tried giving them to schools, and local homeless shelters but she still had too many in her hands. Since then, Westergrad has spoken out about her dilemma on social media and has been in touch with food banks that could take a couple of thousand chocolate bars off her hands.

As the word spread, interested parties began to flood her with messages. "All my inboxes are crammed," Westergard told CBS adding that volunteer organisations have been coming forward and that she is confident of being able to give away all the chocolates to charity.