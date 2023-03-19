Byju Raveendran on how he fell in love with student Divya Gokulnath. 'She used to stay...'

Byju Raveendran on Saturday revealed how he fell in love with his then student and now wife Divya Gokulnath. Speaking at India Today Conclave 2023, the founder of edtech startup Byju's said that it was Gokulnath's habit of asking a lot of questions which made him notice her.

"How did the romance happen? I can tell you that I always used to teach in auditoriums like these or stadiums which are bigger than this, so it's very difficult to notice any particular student," Raveendran was quoted as saying by India Today. "She (Divya) used to stay back and ask a lot of questions so she got noticed and I don’t know when it changed and we became life partners."

For her part, Divya Gokulnath said that the notion of opposites attract did not apply to them. "We don’t know what came first. That has worked out very well. You know there is this whole notion that opposites attract. I say that’s a reel-life phenomenon, not a real-life situation," she said.

"Here it really helps to have like-minded people on your side, life-work, otherwise. Those who know us say we are like chalk and cheese, very different personalities, but inside, our values are exactly the same. So, all our addictions outside work are our kids, family and travel."

Byju Raveendran and Divya Gokulnath got married in 2009 and have two sons. Raveendran also said that his founding partners for the edtech platform started in 2011 were also his students. "All of them are still here is a validation we have not changed our mission. We have changed business models, but we have stayed true to our mission of impact on students and it's a big advantage being in this sector. It is very easy to attract talent and retain them," he said.

Mumbai tech company CEO dies after being hit by speeding car while jogging Last year, Byju's had come under fire for accounting irregularities, alleged mis-selling of courses, and mass lay-offs.