British Airways apologises for ‘disgusting’ breakfast served in first class

On its website, British Airways promises its first class customers a luxury dining experience with “signature dishes made using quality British ingredients.” The reality is a bit different, as one traveler recently discovered.

TV presenter Jane Hawkes took to Twitter to share a picture of the breakfast served in first class on a British Airways flight. "First-class British Airways breakfast. Thoughts?" she captioned her post – and people had many thoughts after looking at the picture she posted.

The breakfast consisted of a single, sorry-looking sausage, fried mushrooms and a couple of fried potatoes sitting next to mushy, greying eggs on the plate. The meal was served on a flight from Abuja, Nigeria, to London, according to Daily Mail, and Hawkes received the picture from a friend.

Given that a one-way flight in first class from Abuja to London can set a person back by as much as 6,000 pounds, Twitter users were shocked at breakfast and minced no words while sharing their opinion.

“Nothing first class about that. There are three things that are almost unidentifiable,” said one Twitter user. “It must be egg since its breakfast but looks like potato salad.”



“Looks disgusting. Also what a horrible colour that egg is,” wrote one person. “That scrambled egg colour is seriously concerning… the rest looks absolutely disgusting as well,” another agreed.

Hawkes’ post has racked up nearly 3,000 ‘likes’ and hundreds of comments on the microblogging platform.

It also reached British Airways, and the airline has apologised for the meal. “We're speaking with our third-party caterers to understand what happened here, as this clearly doesn't meet our usual high standards. We're sorry we let our customers down on this occasion,” a spokesperson for the airline told Ladbible.