Bournvita row: Scientist says Cadbury's claims are 'misleading, not backed by good evidence'

Days after Instagram influencer Revant Himatsingka deleted a video calling out Cadbury for advertising Bournvita as a health drink despite its high sugar content, a scientist has now come forward in support of Himatsingka. Dr Abby Phillips, scientist and liver specialist, on Monday, said that Cadbury's claims are misleading on muscle and bone growth, immunity enhancement, and brain development because there are no controlled studies to support them.

In a Twitter thread, Dr Philips said that to refute Himatsingka's claims, Cadburys issued a statement that they have designed the product on a scientific basis, "which means there has to be published studies backing their claims". But the only published research that the liver doctor could find were those that supported Himatsingka's claims made in the now-deleted video.

Among the four research papers that Dr Philips found, one showed that caffeine content in Bournvita was higher than in other similar cocoa-based products. Another study showed that Bournvita product changes color due to inherent changes in pH due to its "sugary" content. A third called UNICEF-Cadbury partnership "sugarwashing."

"Basically, the claims of scientific methods or studies and the scientific evidence for everything that is written on the Bournvita product is not backed by good evidence and thus, Cadbury's claims are misleading on muscle and bone growth, immunity enhancement and brain development - there are no controlled studies to show the same," Dr Philips tweeted.

"Considering the high sugar content of 71 percent, per serve 20g has 14.2g sugar which is approx. Fifty-seven percent of recommended upper daily limit and this will only increase if more milk is added, or additional sugar is used over the day. Hence 'claim' that using the product as advised is safe is also a misleading one."

Ankita Sengupta