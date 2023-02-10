 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Book excerpt: Unilever's Project Millennium streamlined India operations, but also helped HUL distance itself from a big mistake

Moneycontrol News
Feb 10, 2023 / 05:50 PM IST

"McKinsey advised to trim HLL’s brand size from 110 to thirty or thirty-five, so that it was focusing on only three dozen power brands..."

Inhaling mercury can cause lung and brain damage. (Photo: Polina Tankilevitch via Pexels)

Mercury poisoning can occur when someone eats seafood contaminated with high quantities of mercury or is exposed to elemental mercury - the kind that's used in thermometers.

The effects of poisoning are generally proportional to the amount of exposure, and generally worse in young children, unborn foetuses and lactating mothers. An article on the Cleveland Clinic website says: "Elemental mercury, if inhaled, can cause permanent lung damage and potential brain damage."

At the turn of the century, a chance discovery of glass scrap containing silver drops - residual mercury - led to an investigation which pointed to the improper disposal of materials by a thermometer factory in Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu.

The factory had been shifted from the US to India in the 1980s by Pond's India, and later sold to Hindustan Lever Ltd. Following the discovery and protests, the factory was closed down in 2001.