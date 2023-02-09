Bill Gates defends private jet use despite climate advocacy

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates reportedly owns four private jets but he believes that does not contradict his climate advocacy.

In a recent interview with the BBC, the world's fourth-richest person responded to the criticism regarding his private planes, and whether it is hypocritical to use them while championing environmental causes.

Bill Gates' company Microsoft had tied up with the Swiss firm Climeworks in 2022 to have 10,000 tons of CO₂ emissions removed from the atmosphere in 10 years. Microsoft also says it is committed to remove all of its historic CO2 emissions by 2050.

“Well, I buy the gold standard of funding Climeworks, to do direct air capture that far exceeds my family’s carbon footprint,” he told the BBC during an interview in Kenya.