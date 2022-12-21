 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

Bill Gates on becoming a grandfather in 2023: 'makes me emotional'

Moneycontrol News
Dec 21, 2022 / 01:09 PM IST

Bill Gates said he was wrong to think, in his twenties, that anyone in his grandparents’ age had nothing useful to offer the world at large.

Bill Gates's daughter Jennifer announced her pregnancy in an Instagram post in November. (Image credit: jenniferkgates/Instagram)

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates recently weighed in on being a grandfather soon, with his daughter Jennifer expecting her first child with husband Nayel Nassar.in 2023. He said that thought gives a new dimension to his work.

“…I started looking at the world through a new lens recently—when my older daughter gave me the incredible news that I’ll become a grandfather next year,” Gates wrote in a blog, titled “The future our grandchildren deserve”.

“Simply typing that phrase, ‘I’ll become a grandfather next year,’ makes me emotional. And the thought gives a new dimension to my work,” he said.

“When I think about the world my grandchild will be born into, I’m more inspired than ever to help everyone’s children and grandchildren have a chance to survive and thrive.”

He said he was wrong to think, in his twenties, that anyone in his grandparents’ age had nothing useful to offer the world at large.

“As I get older, though, I see how wrong I was.”