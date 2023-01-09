 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin inching closer to US launch plan?

Sumi Sukanya Dutta
Jan 09, 2023 / 05:56 PM IST

Covaxin was found to be well-tolerated in vaccine-naïve individuals and in individuals previously vaccinated with mRNA vaccines in the US with no vaccine-related serious adverse events, Bharat Biotech’s partner in the country has announced

Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin

Indian vaccine maker Bharat Biotech’s partner for Covaxin in the USA, Ocugen, on January 9 announced positive data from phase 2, 3 immuno-bridging and broadening clinical study of its COVID-19 vaccine.

The company said that Covaxin, an inactivated virus vaccine has been demonstrated in clinical trials to generate a broader immune response against the whole virus covering important antigens whereas currently approved vaccines in the US target only S-protein antigen.

In contrast to other inactivated vaccines, clinical trials have demonstrated that the vaccine generates more robust immune response that induces robust long-term memory B- and T-cell responses.

“The successful completion of this study represents an important milestone to the ongoing management of COVID-19,” said Dr Shankar Musunuri, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and Co-Founder of Ocugen.

“Given that a portion of the public remains hesitant to receive mRNA vaccines, this investigational COVID-19 vaccine candidate, which relies on a well-established approach to vaccine development and manufacturing, may provide an important additional vaccine option.”

This study enrolled 419 adult participants in the USA that were randomised 1:1 to receive two doses of Covaxin or placebo, 28 days apart.