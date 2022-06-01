Best of KK: 10 beautiful songs from the singer par excellence

Singer KK died on Tuesday night, hours after performing at a concert in Kolkata. The 53-year-old reportedly complained of uneasiness after performing and was brought to a hospital, where he was declared dead. In a career spanning two decades, Krishnakumar Kunnath or KK, as he was popularly known, delivered some memorable hits. His soulful voice captured the imagination of the nation when he released his debut album Pal in 1999. Since then, KK has gone from strength to strength, making his mark in Bollywood with hit songs like Tadap Tadap and Aankhon Mein Teri.

Although it is impossible to condense a career so remarkable in a few tracks, here is a look at some KK songs that will help you revisit the romantic voice of KK.

Pyaar Ke Pal from the album Pal

Tu Aashiqui Hai from Jhankaar Beats

Kya Mujhe Pyar Hai from Woh Lamhe

Yaaron from the album Pal

Tadap Tadap Ke from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

Aankhon Mein Teri from Om Shanti Om

Sach Keh Raha Hai Deewana from Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein

Alvida from Life In A… Metro

Mera Pehla Pehla Pyaar from MP3: Mera Pehla Pehla Pyaar

Tu Jo Mila from Bajrangi Bhaijaan

KK performed at a concert organized by a college at Nazrul Mancha in south Kolkata for almost an hour on Tuesday evening. He complained of “feeling heavy” on reaching his hotel room and soon collapsed. He was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

"KK was brought to the hospital around 10 pm. It's unfortunate that we could not treat him," a senior official of the hospital said. Doctors at the hospital said they suspected "cardiac arrest" to be the cause of the death.

KK is survived by his wife and two sons.