Bengaluru landlord rejects potential tenant because he scored only 75% in Class 12

The discussion around renting in Bengaluru seems to have no end in sight. After posters of kidney for sale to fund security deposits, pics of apartments left trashed by tenants and landlords asking for payslips and LinkedIn profiles, we now have an apartment owner who requires that his tenants have scored at least 90 percent in their Class 12 board exams.

Screenshots of a conversation between a man looking for an apartment to rent in Bengaluru and his broker have gone viral on Twitter for their sheer absurdity.

The broker first informed the man that the landlord had approved his profile. He was then asked to submit a copy of his Aadhaar card, joining certificate from his company, PAN card and his Class 10 and 12 marksheets. The owner also asked the potential tenant to share a 150-200 words write-up about himself.

After submitting all these documents, he was told the landlord had rejected his application because he had scored only 75 percent in Class 12. “Hey Yogesh, I sent your docs and write-up to the owner. Sorry but he rejected your profile, because you’ve got 75% in Class 12th and the owner is expecting at least 90%,” the broker informed the man.

Screenshots of the conversation were shared on Twitter by the man’s cousin, Shubh, who revealed the apartment owner is a retired IIM professor. The screenshots have gone viral with over a million views.

In the comments section, many discussed the increasingly stringent and oftentimes ridiculous background checks that land owners undertake before their renting their properties out. Several people said that a person’s score in 12th grade should have no bearing on whether he would make a good tenant or not.

Moneycontrol News