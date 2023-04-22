Bengaluru family forced to move out of flat after landlord increased rent by Rs 18,000

A Bengaluru couple has been forced to move out of their flat in Bellandur after their landlord decided to increase the rent by Rs 18,000. The family was given two options -- either pay up or leave -- and the family decided to shift to a smaller flat 3 km away.

Anwesa Chakraborty, 36, and her family had moved into the 3-BHK flat in Bellandur amid the lockdown in August 2020 when she was pregnant. The rent was Rs 25,000 and both the parties agreed to increase the rent by Rs 1,000 every year.

At the beginning of 2022, however, as the number of Covid cases in the country plummeted and companies began to ask their employees to return to work from the office, Chakraborty's landlord demanded the rent be hiked to Rs 35,000.

"This was after we renewed our agreement for the year and began to pay 5 percent extra rent at Rs 27,000," Chakraborty, who works with an audio OTT platform, told Moneycontrol. "He then said the rent of the area had increased and flats like the one we were living in were being rented out for Rs 45,000."

Ankita Sengupta