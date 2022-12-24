Barack Obama shares his favourite books of 2022. Michelle Obama's book is first

Former US President Barack Obama has revealed 13 books he liked most 2022, in keeping with his year-end tradition. Check out his list for some solid recommendations.

- Michelle Obama's The Light We Carry. Barack Obama admitted he was a "bit biased" in this choice. In the book, the former first lady offers strategies to stay optimistic in highly uncertain times.

- Sea of Tranquility by Canadian novelist Emily St. John Mandel. This book too, written during the COVID-19 pandemic, focuses on finding meaning and beauty in the world.

- Trust by Hernan Diaz was third. The novel, described as a "literary puzzle about money, power, and intimacy", was part of the 2022 Booker Prize Longlist.

- The Revolutionary: Samuel Adams by Stacy Schiff. The Pulitzer Prize-winning author pens a biography of United States' founding father.

- The Furrow by Namwali Serpell. The work is described as a "bold exploration of memory and mourning".

- South to America by Imani Perry. The book takes readers on a journey through the culture of the American South. - The School for Good Mothers by Jessamine Chan. The debutant author has won praise for her novel that explores separation, parenting and surveillance. - Black Cake by Charmaine Wilkerson. Another debutant writer, Wilkerson delves into family history and racial identity in this book. - Ducks: Two Years in the Oil Sands. Best-selling cartoonist Kate Beaton draws from her own experience to create a full length graphic narrative exploring the harsh realities of life in Canada's oil camps. - An Immense World by Ed Yong. The Pulitzer-winning author takes readers into the vibrant world of animal sensibility. - Liberation Day by George Saunders. The prolific short story writer dives deep into the themes of justice, ethics and power. - The Candy House by Jennifer Egan. The novel explores the human longing for real connections, privacy and redemption. Abdulrazak Gurnah's Afterlives: The Nobel Prize-winning author's book, named by best of 2022 by The New York Times, explores the experiences of those who lived through colonisation in East Africa.

