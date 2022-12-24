 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Barack Obama shares his favourite books of 2022. Michelle Obama's book is first

Dec 24, 2022 / 01:03 PM IST

Barack Obama, former US President, has a tradition of sharing his favourite books, movies and songs towards the end of each year.

Former US President Barack Obama has revealed 13 books he liked most 2022, in keeping with his year-end tradition.

-  Michelle Obama's The Light We Carry. Barack Obama admitted he was a "bit biased" in this choice. In the book, the former first lady offers strategies to stay optimistic in highly uncertain times.

 Sea of Tranquility by Canadian novelist Emily St. John Mandel. This book too, written during the COVID-19 pandemic, focuses on finding meaning and beauty in the world.

Trust by Hernan Diaz was third. The novel, described as a "literary puzzle about money, power, and intimacy", was part of the 2022 Booker Prize Longlist.

- The Revolutionary: Samuel Adams by Stacy Schiff. The Pulitzer Prize-winning author pens a biography of United States' founding father.

The Furrow by Namwali Serpell. The work is described as a "bold exploration of memory and mourning".