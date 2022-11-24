 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Backlash grows against Balenciaga for controversial ad featuring children

Sanya Jain
Nov 24, 2022 / 11:59 AM IST

Balenciaga on Tuesday apologised for its controversial ad campaign that features children cuddling teddy bears dressed in bondage gear.

Balenciaga on Tuesday apologised for its controversial ad campaign that features children cuddling teddy bears dressed in bondage gear. The images were released last week as part of the Balenciaga Gift Shop campaign and invited swift, brutal backlash.

Shot by photographer Gabriele Galimberti, the pictures feature children with teddy bears that appear to be dressed in BDSM-inspired costumes. One photograph shows a young girl with several wine glasses. The campaign was removed after receiving an angry response on social media.

On Tuesday, Balenciaga posted an apology on Instagram Stories. "We sincerely apologize for any offense our holiday campaign may have caused," the luxury fashion house said, according to CNN.

"Our plush bear bags should not have been featured with children in this campaign. We have immediately removed the campaign from all platforms."

The apology did little to pacify a large section of the internet that criticised Balenciaga for the “shameful” and “dangerous” ad campaign.

“Balenciaga apology is simply not enough. They actively tried to push child exploitation, child abuse and sexualisation and try and ‘normalise it’ and make it trendy,” wrote British social media star Oli London alongside a photo that shows him burning his Balenciaga T-shirts.
“Balenciaga is very much cancelled in my eyes, I don’t care what explanation they come up with. don’t mess with children,” another person tweeted.

US Congresswoman Mayra Flores tweeted that Balenciaga only apologised because it got caught.