Apple Saket store first look revealed, inspired by Delhi's many gates. See pic

Apple Inc is set to open its second official retail store in Delhi, two after it launches its first India store in Mumbai next week, the iPhone maker said. The store in the national capital, called Apple Saket, will open on April 20 in south Delhi’s Saket.

“Hello New Delhi. We are getting ready to open the doors to our first store in the capital. We can’t wait to see what colourful creativity you will bring to Apple Saket,” Apple said.

The company revealed the first-look of the store, showing its barricades which feature the Mughal-era gates of Delhi’s many historical monuments.

The colourful design takes inspiration from “Delhi’s many gates, each signifying a new chapter to the city’s storied past”, Apple said. Apple Saket will have a dedicated team of specialists and creatives.

Moneycontrol News