Apple CEO Tim Cook meets loyalist who carried 1984 Macintosh to BKC store launch

Sajid, an Apple loyalist who carried a Macintosh to the launch of the BKC store in Mumbai, finally got to meet Tim Cook after the CEO opened the gates of the outlet to inaugurate it. Photos showed Cook patting Sajid on the back as store employees cheered before posing for pictures.

While waiting for the Apple BKC store to open, Sajid, a UX designer, told Moneycontrol that he was very happy with the launch of the store in India and there was no product equivalent to Apple which gave him as much joy while designing. "Desktops, laptops, iMacs, colour candy ones, the entire range from Apple I have been using that. It is a great pleasure to work on Apple products. There is no other product that gives you that joy when you are designing," he said.

Sajid added that opening of the first Apple-owned store in India is a big moment for users in the country. "I am a designer myself, I was a print designer now I am moved to UI/UX, I do digital design now. I am very happy and proud that Apple is opening a store here finally. It is a big moment for Apple users in India and we can look forward to coming to this store and exploring all the latest Apple products," he told Moneycontrol.

The opening of the Apple store in Mumbai marks a significant expansion of the company's operations in the country which is becoming increasingly important for its future growth.