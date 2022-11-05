Anushka Sharma chose Virat Kohli’s ‘best angles and photos’ on his birthday

Anushka Sharma gave the world a glimpse of husband Virat Kohli’s goofy side on his 34th birthday today. Anushka posted a series of pictures that captured the cricketer’s “best angles” to go along with her birthday message. The four pictures show Kohli in several funny poses – some candid and others not. One of them also shows the 34-year-old cricketer with daughter Vamika – her face obscured by a heart emoji, his wearing a surprised expression.

“It’s your Birthday my love, so obviously, I chose your best angles and photos for this post,” Anushka Sharma wrote for Virat Kohli. “Love you in every state and form and way,” she added, wrapping her post up with a red heart emoji.

Kohli responded to his wife’s birthday post with a laughing face and heart emojis. Anushka Sharma’s hilarious birthday message has racked up over 1.4 million ‘likes’ since being posted this morning.

Virat Kohli is celebrating his 34th birthday in Australia, where he is participating in the 2022 T20 World Cup. He is currently leading the runs chart in the ongoing T20 World Cup with 220 runs from his 4 innings so far.

The cricketer married actor Anushka Sharma in 2017 after dating for several years. The couple welcomed a daughter, named Vamika, in 2021.