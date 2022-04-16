Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘mehendi’ had love, laughter and a ‘surprise’

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s mehendi ceremony was “like something out of a dream,” in the actress’s own words. She posted some gorgeous pics as proof. This morning, Alia Bhatt delighted her fans by sharing glimpses of the mehendi ceremony, which took place a day before her April 14 wedding to Ranbir Kapoor. The ceremony included a surprise performance from the groom’s side, she revealed.

“The Mehendi was like something out of a dream,” Alia wrote. “It was a day full of love, family, our beautiful best friends, a LOT of French fries, a surprise performance by the ladkewalas.”

The groom’s closest friend, director Ayan Mukerji, played DJ. The big surprise, organised by Ranbir Kapoor, included Alia’s “favourite artist” performing her “favourite songs.”

“A BIG surprise organised by Mr Kapoor (my favourite artist performed my favourite songs), all followed by some happy tears and quiet, blissful moments with the love of my life,” she wrote on Instagram.

The mehendi ceremony took place at the actors’ Mumbai apartment complex, Vastu. Alia and Ranbir both chose red outfits.

The ladkewalas were represented by the groom’s mother, Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. Ranbir’s cousins - Karisma and Kareena Kapoor - were also spotted in the pics shared by Alia.

The Internet was also touched to note Ranbir found a way to include his father Rishi Kapoor - who died of cancer in April 2020 - a part of the celebrations. He was spotted holding a black and white photograph of Rishi Kapoor.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding created a huge media frenzy. The couple, who have been dating since 2017, got married in a private ceremony on April 14.