The story behind Albert Einstein's iconic, goofy photo

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Mar 14, 2023 / 06:10 PM IST

On Albert Einstein's birthday, a look at one of his most recognised photos, which reveals a playfully humourous side to the legendary physicist's personality.

In popular imagination, Albert Einstein, one of the greatest figures of all time, is a goofy, wild-haired man. He rigorously explored everything from physics to philosophy but was also known for his playful sense of humour -- which reflects in one of the most iconic photos ever taken of him.

To mark Albert Einstein's birthday on March 14, the Nobel Prize Twitter handle shared the picture, in which he is sticking his tongue out, and told the story behind it.

So here it goes. It was March 14, 1951, Einstein's 72nd birthday. American photographer Arthur Sasse asked him to smile for the camera and Einstein responded by striking a goofy pose.

"This image has become the most iconic image ever taken of Einstein," the Nobel Prize account said.