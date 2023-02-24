 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Akshay Kumar to renounce Canada passport: 'India is everything to me'

Moneycontrol News
Feb 24, 2023 / 08:58 AM IST

Akshay Kumar's citizenship became a topic of debate after an interview with Prime Minister Narendra Modi just before the last Lok Sabha elections.

The poor box office performance of his films pushed him to apply for Canadian citizenship, Akshay Kumar said.

Superstar Akshay Kumar, who is an honorary citizen of Canada, revealed that he is going to renounce his Canadian passport. The actor has often faced flak over the issue of his citizenship in recent years.

"India is everything to me… Whatever I have earned, whatever I have gained is from here. And I'm fortunate that I get a chance to give back. You feel bad when people say things without knowing anything…," Kumar, 55, said in an interview with Aaj Tak.

It was in 2017, while promoting his movie “Toilet: Ek Prem Katha”, that he revealed he is an honorary citizen of Canada.

Speaking about how he got a Canada passport, Akshay Kumar said it was during a lean phase in his career in the 1990s, when he delivered over 15 flops, that he applied for Canadian citizenship.