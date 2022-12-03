 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
‘Addams Family’ star Christina Ricci sold her Chanel handbag collection to pay for divorce

Dec 03, 2022

Handbags from Chanel are highly-sought after and have seen big increase in prices over the years.

Christina Ricci said she had "quite a Chanel handbag collection".

Acclaimed American actor Christina Ricci has a fortune worth millions of dollars but even she found herself in a tough spot financially while going through a divorce.

The Addams Family actor split from film producer James Heerdegen, her husband of seven years, in 2020, accusing him of "severe physical and emotional abuse".

“Certain traumas in life go along with financial traumas, extended court situations, custody situations (and) fighting restraining orders," she told The Sunday Times in an interview.

Ricci paid for these expenses by selling her prized collections of Chanel Bags and jewellery.

“There are certain things that I have collected - certain bags. I had quite a Chanel handbag collection for a while, but I sold a lot of things,” the actor said.

"I also had a Chanel Fine jewelry collection that I put to good use,” she added.