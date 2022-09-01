Hum sab 'insane' hai: Aamir Khan Productions apologises – but not for Laal Singh Chaddha

Aamir Khan Productions has deleted its widely-shared apology video which was tweeted on the Jain festival of Samvatsari, when people seek forgiveness from others.

The tweet had drawn backlash for a typo that featured right at the beginning of the video. The fact that it came close at the heels of Laal Singh Chaddha's box office failure also invited speculation about the motive behind the post.

This morning, Aamir Khan Productions had shared a Twitter video that began with the phrase “Micchami Dukkadam” printed on a black background. The Prakrit phrase Micchami Dukkadam is used to ask for forgiveness on Samvatsari.

In the clip, a voiceover proceeded to then issue an apology - but viewers were amused to note a typo right at the beginning.

"Micchami Dukkadam. Hum sab insane hain," read the text in the video. Insane, of course, refers to crazy - but that's not what the production house meant. The voiceover makes it evident that "insane" was just a typo for "insaan" or human being - and the blunder didn't escape eagle-eyed viewers.

“Micchami Dukkadam. We are all human and all humans make mistakes – sometimes through words, sometimes through actions. Sometimes unknowingly, sometimes in anger and sometimes in jest… If I have ever hurt you, then I apologise with all my heart,” the voiceover said in Hindi.

The post was deleted a few hours after it was shared online, but not before Twitter users began trolling it for the typo.



Aamir Khan’s latest Bollywood release, the much-hyped Hindi remake of Forrest Gump titled Laal Singh Chaddha, failed to impress at the box office.

Before the film’s release, “Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha” had become a raging trend on Twitter, thanks to a section of the internet that accused Khan of hurting Hindu sentiments. The trend began when people found a 2015 video in which Khan spoke of the “growing intolerance” in India.

Aamir Khan had also apologised before Laal Singh Chaddha hit the theatres. “If I have hurt anyone by any means, I regret it. I don't want to hurt anyone. If someone doesn't want to watch the film, I'd respect their sentiment,” he said when asked about the controversy surrounding the film at a press conference.