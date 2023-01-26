 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
A metallic sphere, dubbed as an 'UFO sighting', caught on camera in Iraq in 2016

Moneycontrol News
Jan 26, 2023 / 02:30 PM IST

The alleged UFO sighting has been dubbed “Mosul orb” by Jeremy Corbell after the Iraqi city it was spotted in.

The image was obtained by Jeremy Corbell and investigative journalist George Knapp. (Image: @jeremycorbell/Instagram)

A metallic sphere flying over Iraq’s Mosul is being investigated as an UFO sighting by the US military and intelligence community.

The four-second clip recorded in 2016 by a reconnaissance aircraft in northern Iraq, was shared by UFO researcher Jeremy Kenyon Lockyer Corbell and journalist George Knapp on the first episode of their new podcast “Weaponized”.

It has been dubbed “Mosul orb” by Corbell after the city it was spotted in.

The “orb” was seen moving alongside the aircraft and didn’t drop in altitude, Corbell said.