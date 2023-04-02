23-year-old man earns Rs 28 lakh in 3 months by teaching ChatGPT online

A 23-year-old man in the United States has earned approximately Rs 28 lakh for teaching the basics of using ChatGPT on the online platform, "Udemy".

As per a report published on Business Insider, Lance Junck has managed to enroll more than 15,000 students from around the globe for the course in three months. The course has been designed to help teach how to use the AI tool.

The report added that the course was more than seven hours long and priced at Rs 3199. It includes 50 lectures aimed at beginners and took Junck three weeks to record the classes.

Junck revealed that the reason behind starting the course was to make ChatGPT more approachable to the public.

Moneycontrol News