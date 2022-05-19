12-year-old dies in Noida after trying 'to fly' like Superman for social media

A 12-year-old boy in Noida died of strangulation after he tried to pull off a stunt like Superman to share on social media.

According to reports, Surjeet tied a cloth around his neck like a cape similar to the superhero and had his 11-year-old sister record him as he jumped from a two-feet box that he had perched on.

But, his "cape" had gotten stuck on the box's edge and as he jumped, thus strangulating him. He was rushed to a hospital but succumbed three days later on Tuesday morning. According to the police, doctors informed that Surjeet's respiratory tract was damaged, and eventually led to his death.

Sharad Kant Sharma, in- charge of the Sector 113 police station, told the Times of India, "Surjeet was trying to fly like Superman with a cape around his neck. At the time of the incident, he was with his four sisters, aged 11, 9, 7 and 5. His 11-year-old sister was recording the video for him."

"He tied a cape around his neck to imitate Superman. His eldest sister, aged 11, was recording the video while Surjeet was standing atop a wooden box barely 2ft in height. He jumped from the box at the count of three. The other end of the cape got entangled in the box, tightening the noose around his neck and he collapsed," Sharma told Hindustan Times.

“The sisters raised an alarm after Surjeet collapsed and their mother came rushing. Surjeet was taken to a private hospital for treatment, from where he was referred to the district hospital in Sector 30. After taking treatment for three days, he succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday morning,” the police officer said.