1.3 million pound 'extravagant' sculpture for Rishi Sunak's garden sparks row

Nov 28, 2022 / 09:09 AM IST

The bronze sculpture has sparked a cost-of-living row at a time when the UK is struggling through soaring inflation.

A bronze sculpture by a celebrated English artist has come under fire as "extravagant" after the UK government spent GBP 1.3 million of taxpayer's money to acquire it and then send it on for British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's 10 Downing Street garden.

According to The Sun newspaper, Henry Moore's "Working Model for Seated Woman", an abstract 1980 sculpture, is believed to have been sold at a Christie's auction and acquired by the taxpayer-funded Government Art Collection last month.

It has sparked a cost-of-living row at a time when the UK is struggling through soaring inflation, mounting household bills, and cost-cutting measures across public funding.

"It is a fine piece and an important example of Moore's collection of seated women sculptures," an expert told the newspaper.

"However, it may be considered an extravagant use of public funds, particularly given the economic climate," he expert said.

Downing Street said no politicians were involved in the decision to acquire the artwork after the partially-covered sculpture was seen being wheeled into No. 10 on Thursday.