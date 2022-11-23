Reliance Jio launches 5G services in Pune

India's largest telecom operator Reliance Jio on Wednesday announced the launch of Jio True 5G services in Pune.

In a statement, the company said that "Jio users in Pune will be invited to the Jio Welcome Offer to experience Unlimited Data at up to 1 Gbps plus speeds at no additional cost", starting November 23.

"Jio begins Beta testing of its True 5G network in a city only when a large part of the city is covered by its StandAlone True 5G network, so that Jio customers get good coverage and experience the most advanced Jio 5G network," the statement added.

Pune has a large student population and is an IT hub, as well as a prominent automobile and manufacturing hub, the company said, noting that "Jio True 5G will be a true game changer for Punekars".

"Post the launch of Jio True 5G in 12 cities, a large number of Jio users have enrolled into the Jio Welcome Offer thereby helping Jio with customer and service feedback to create what will be the most advanced 5G network anywhere in the world," a company spokesperson said.

The data usage on Jio's True 5G network is multiple times higher than the current data consumed on the 4G network, the spokesperson said, adding "...this data experience is being delivered at break-neck speeds ranging anywhere between 500 Mbps to 1 Gbps and at extremely low latency that enables use-cases across various verticals that only a True 5G network can bring to life".