 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewstelecom

Ahead of IPL 2023, Jio Fiber launches new broadband back-up plan; check details

Moneycontrol News
Mar 27, 2023 / 04:56 PM IST

Users will get a choice to upgrade the speed from 10 Mbps to 30- 100 Mbps as and when they need, with 1/2/7-day options. The plan will start from March 30, 2023.

The new plan will provide a 24x7 connection and always-on backup connectivity, Reliance Jio said in a statement.

Reliance Jio, the telecom arm of billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries, on March 27 announced new home broadband 'Back-up Plan' at Rs 1,490 for five months. This back-up broadband connection will enable users with uninterrupted streaming of upcoming Tata IPL tournament, besides other content including live sports, the company said in a statement.

Users will get a choice to upgrade the speed from 10 Mbps to 30-100 Mbps as and when they need it, with 1/2/ 7-day options, it added. The plan will start on March 30, 2023.

ALSO READ: Reliance Jio launches unlimited cricket plans ahead of IPL 2023

The new plan will provide a 24x7 connection and always-on backup connectivity. "This plan will also act as a catalyst for the unconnected homes, enabling uninterrupted experiences across learning, work, entertainment and much more," Reliance Jio added.