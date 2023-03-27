Ahead of IPL 2023, Jio Fiber launches new broadband back-up plan; check details

Reliance Jio, the telecom arm of billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries, on March 27 announced new home broadband 'Back-up Plan' at Rs 1,490 for five months. This back-up broadband connection will enable users with uninterrupted streaming of upcoming Tata IPL tournament, besides other content including live sports, the company said in a statement.

Users will get a choice to upgrade the speed from 10 Mbps to 30-100 Mbps as and when they need it, with 1/2/ 7-day options, it added. The plan will start on March 30, 2023.

The new plan will provide a 24x7 connection and always-on backup connectivity. "This plan will also act as a catalyst for the unconnected homes, enabling uninterrupted experiences across learning, work, entertainment and much more," Reliance Jio added.

HOW TO GET A NEW JIO FIBER BACK-UP CONNECTION: Backup plan at Rs 1,490 - 5 month-service (Rs 990) and installation charges (Rs 500)

Entertainment Upgrade at Rs 500 / Rs 1,000 - Rs 100 / Rs 200 per month for 5 months, GST applies

To book a new connection

Give a missed call on 60008 60008

Visit jio.com/fiber

Visit the nearest Jio retailer and book a back-up connection at Rs 99

Here are more details on the new broadband back-up plan: Commenting on this launch, a Jio spokesperson said, "As India's largest home broadband service provider, we at Jio understand the customer's need to remain connected round the clock with dependable broadband connectivity at home. With JioFiber Backup, we want to offer alternate reliable broadband connectivity for homes." Meanwhile, the TATA IPL 2023, which is slated to begin on March 31 and conclude on May 21, will have 10 teams competing. These teams include the Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Titans, Kolkata Knight Riders, Lucknow Super Giants, Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Since 2019, this will be the first time that all these teams will be playing in the home-and-away format once again. Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

