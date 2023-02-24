 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
YouTube introduces multi-language audio for creators

Moneycontrol News
Feb 24, 2023 / 02:25 PM IST

The video streaming platform tested the feature with one of its most popular channels MrBeast

(Image: Reuters)

YouTube has announced that it is introducing support for multi-language audio tracks, that allow creators to dub their videos for more reach.

The Google-owned video-sharing platform tested the feature with MrBeast, one of the most popular creators on the platform. The channel has already dubbed its popular videos in 11 languages.

While the technology for multi-language audio was built in-house at YouTube, the company said creators would need to enlist the services of third-party providers for the dubs.