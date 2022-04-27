Xiaomi 12 Pro launched in India with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, Three 50 MP Cameras, 120W Charging

The Xiaomi 12 Pro has officially been unveiled in India. The flagship smartphone was unveiled at Xiaomi’s Next event, where it also launched the budget Xiaomi TV 5A and Xiaomi Pad 5. The Xiaomi 12 Pro arrives with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, three 50 MP cameras, a 120Hz AMOLED display, and super-fast 120W charging support.

Xiaomi 12 Pro Price in India

The Xiaomi 12 Pro is priced at Rs 62,999 in India for the base 8GB/256GB configuration. Additionally, you can purchase the phone in a 12GB/256GB variant for Rs 66,999. The Xiaomi 12 Pro is available in Noir Black, Couture Blue, and Opera Mauve colour options. The phone will go on sale in India through mi.com, Mi Home, and Amazon on May 2 at 12:00 noon.

Xiaomi 12 Pro Offers

Xiaomi is also offering a discount of Rs 6,000 on the purchase of the device through an ICICI card and EMI payment methods. Additionally, consumers will also be able to avail an introductory offer worth Rs 4,000, bringing the starting price of the device down to Rs 52,999 and Rs 56,999 for the 12GB/256GB configuration. Additionally, Xiaomi is hosting a special sale for fans on May 1 at 12:00 noon, where exchange offers up to Rs 20,000 will be offered on Redmi, Mi, and Xiaomi smartphones.

Xiaomi 12 Pro Specifications

The Xiaomi 12 Pro will make its debut as the company’s first 2022 flagship in India. The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and will come with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It sports a 6.73-inch WQHD+ Samsung E5 AMOLED panel with a peak brightness of 1,500 nits. The screen has a 120Hz refresh rate and up to a 480Hz touch sampling rate. The display will be able to scale between 1Hz to 120Hz thanks to the adaptive refresh rate.t

The display also supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. It is equipped with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection on the front. The 12 Pro will use the Android 12 operating system, with Xiaomi's MIUI 13 skin on top. Xiaomi is offering three years of Android updates and four years of security updates with the 12 Pro. The phone is also the first to feature a quad-speaker setup with sound by Harman Kardon.

On the back of the phone is a triple camera module that has a primary 50-megapixel wide-angle camera, 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 50-megapixel telephoto (portrait) camera. The main camera here supports OIS, while the telephoto shooter is limited to 2x optical zoom. The phone will support video recording up to 8K and a new Ultra Night Video mode. On the front is a 32-megapixel camera.

The phone has a 4600mAh battery with support for 120W fast-charging, 50W wireless fast-charging and 10W reverse wireless charging. The phone ships with Xiaomi's 120W fast charger included in the box. The phone will also come with adaptive charging and a dedicated chipset for surge protection. Connectivity options on the Xiaomi 12 Pro include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a USB Type-C port, and more.