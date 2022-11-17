Vivo's iQOO to make Malaysia debut with the iQOO 11

Vivo's sub-brand iQOO will soon make its debut in Malaysia with the iQOO 11 smartphone. The company has not announced a release date yet but said the smartphone would be launched soon.

The iQOO 11 will support all 5G networks in the country and will be the first phone with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 to launch in Malaysia. It will also be part of the first wave of Chinese smartphones that launch internationally with the new silicon.

As per GSMArena, the phone may launch in India around January and will feature a 6.78-inch E6 AMOLED display.

It will also have a BMW M Motorsport-inspired design and may come with Vivo's V2 chip, which is a specialised Image Signal Processor (ISP) for the phone's cameras, and pulls double duty with some battery-saving and gaming-focused features.

The phone will run Google's Android 13 and as per other leaks, the smartphone will have a 4700mAh battery with support for 200W wired charging.

The display could have a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 144Hz PWM dimming to reduce flickering.