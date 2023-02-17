Vivo V27 Pro price in India leaked ahead of expected February 25 launch date

The Vivo V27 series is set to make its debut in India by the end of February or sometime during the start of March. Vivo has already teased the design of the V27 Pro in India and now we have new information about the handset’s price in the country. The line-up is said to include the Vivo V27 and Vivo V27 Pro in India.

According to a report by PriceBaba, the Vivo V27 Pro price in India will fall below the 40K mark. PriceBaba learnt from industry sources that the Vivo V27 Pro’s retail packaging has a price of Rs 41,999, which suggests a sub-40K price tag for the handset. The report also notes that the Vivo V27 Pro will come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage.

As of now there is no information on whether Vivo will launch all three phones in the V27 series in India or just the ‘Pro’ model. However, current teasers and rumours all hint to the sole launch of the Vivo V27 Pro in the country.

The Vivo V27 Pro will go on sale in India through Flipkart after its launch as a dedicated page for the device has already gone live on the e-commerce platform. While there is no official Vivo V27 Pro launch date in India, rumours suggests that it will take place on February 25.

The page reveals a triple-camera setup on the back with a ring LED flash module. Additionally, the Vivo V27 Pro also features a curved AMOLED display on the front. While other specifications of the Vivo V27 Pro are unknown, the phone appears to feature the same design as the Vivo S16 Pro that was unveiled back in December 2022.

The Vivo 27 Pro features a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC paired with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. The phone is expected to boot Android 13 with the latest version of Funtouch OS on top. The handset packs a 4,600 mAh battery with 66W wired charging support. It sports a 6.78-inch Curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. For optics, the Vivo V27 Pro gets a triple-camera setup on the back with a 50 MP main camera that supports OIS. The primary sensor is joined by an 8 MP ultrawide unit and a 2 MP macro lens. On the front, there's a 50 MP selfie camera. The Vivo V27 Pro comes in Black and Green colours.

