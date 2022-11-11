Vivo V2 chip gets new features, will debut on the X90 series

Vivo unveiled a new V2 image signal processor (ISP) at Dual-Core X Imaging Technology Communication Conference in China on November 10.

The Chinese phone-maker has worked with Taiwanese smartphone chipmaker MediaTek in developing the V2, which is expected to debut on the Vivo X90 smartphone series that could arrive later this month.

The V2 chip brings improvements in compatibility and functionality and greatly upgrades the on-chip memory, AI computing and image processing units.

The V2 chip utilises FIT dual-core connectivity technology to achieve high-speed communication. Vivo phones with the Dimensity 9200 will have AI and NPU improvements as well as adding new features.

Vivo claims that the V2 ISP offers unmatched computing power capacity, power density and data density. The company said the theoretical maximum power consumption of SRAM data throughput can be reduced by “99.2 percent, and the energy efficiency ratio of traditional NPUs can be improved by 200 percent”.

With the V2, Vivo brought advanced versions of self-developed image algorithms such as telephoto image, motion capture, and low-light capture.

It also said, “The ‘ultra-clear image quality engine’ with the optical super-resolution algorithm as the core can restore about 35 percent of the clarity information of the focal length above 5 times.”

Additionally, Ultra Zoom EIS technology integrates the three modules of IMU, OIS and EIS for more effective zoom shots. Vivo has also developed "zero-latency" snapshots and a new generation of motion detection algorithms to solve issues with shutter lag.

The chip features the RawEnhance2.0 algorithm and improves the ability to capture in dark environment. You can check out all the details about Vivo’s V2 chip here.

The Vivo X90 series will be the first to adopt the new V2 chip and will use the MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC.