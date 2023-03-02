US House committee clears bill that could lead to a TikTok ban

The United States House Foreign Affairs Committee has approved a bill to pass legislation that gives President Joe Biden the power to ban the short-video platform TikTok and other Chinese apps in the country.

The bill still has to pass through the Senate and the full House for it to become a law, Engadget reported.

The bill, if passed, will give Biden the right to impose sanctions and bans on companies that knowingly provide "or may transfer sensitive personal data of persons subject to United States jurisdiction to any foreign person that is subject to the jurisdiction or direction" and "is owned by, directly or indirectly controlled by, or is otherwise subject to the influence of China", it said.

Also Read | ACLU urges US lawmakers not to ban TikTok

Moneycontrol News