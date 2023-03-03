US FDA reportedly denies Neuralink approval to conduct human trials

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has reportedly denied approvals for human trials to brain-computer interface (BCI) startup, Neuralink.

According to Reuters, current and former employees of Elon Musk's brain implant startup told the publication that the FDA's primary concerns, "involved the device’s lithium battery; the potential for the implant’s tiny wires to migrate to other areas of the brain; and questions over whether and how the device can be removed without damaging brain tissue."

The FDA is also seeking assurance that the battery within the implant will not fail, because if it does, it could mean potentially harmful consequences for the implantee.

Moneycontrol News