Tecno Pova 4 set to launch in India soon: MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, 6000 mAh battery confirmed

Tecno is launching a new smartphone in India soon. The Tecno Pova 4 launch in India has officially been teased by the company and will follow Tecno’s flagship Phantom X2 series global reveal that is set for December 7, 2022.

The Tecno Pova 4 has officially been listed on Amazon India, although no official launch date has been provided. At the moment, Tecno has only confirmed that the Pova 4 is launching in India soon. Additionally, Tecno has also teased key specifications and the design of the Pova 4.

The Amazon listing confirms that the Tecno Pova 4 will be powered by the 6nm MediaTek Helio G99 SoC. The handset will feature a Dual Game Engine that uses the HyperEngine 2.0 Lite plus the Panther Game Engine. The MediaTek chip is paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.

Additionally, up to 5GB of unused storage can be utilised as virtual RAM. The handset will also pack a massive 6,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The Tenco Pova 4 will be offered in unique Blue (Cryolite Blue) and Black (Lava Orange) colour options. It is worth noting that the Tecno Pova 4 has already been unveiled in other markets, giving us a detailed picture of the rest of the phone’s specifications.

The handset sports a 6.82-inch HD+ IPS LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. The display’s waterdrop notch houses an 8 MP front camera. On the back, the Pova 4 opts for a 50 MP dual camera setup, although there is no information about the second camera sensor. The handset runs Android 12 out of the box. Lastly, you get dual speakers with AI noise cancellation.