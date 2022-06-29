TCL C835 Mini LED launched in India alongside C635 4K QLED TV and P735 4K LED HDR TV

TCL recently expanded its line-up of 4K smart TVs in India with three new additions, including a new Mini LED model. The TCL C835, C635, and P735 all offer 4K resolution and come with the latest Google TV OS.

TCL C835 Mini LED 4K TV

The TCL C835 Mini LED 4K Google TV is priced at Rs 1,19,990 for the 55-inch model. Additionally, the TV is also available in 65-inch and 75-inch screen sizes that will set you back Rs 1,59,990 and Rs 2,29,990, respectively.

The TCL C835 Mini LED TV brings a host of new features including 144Hz VRR, ONKYO sound, IMAX Enhanced, Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Atmos, HDR 10+, MEMC, HDMI 2.1, and more. TCL’s new Mini LED TV to increase the number of local dimming zones and offers stunning levels of brightness and over one billion colours through its QLED technology. The TV also comes with the Google TV operating system.

TCL C635 Gaming QLED 4K TV

The TCL C635 Gaming QLED 4K TV is priced at Rs 44,990 for the 43-inch model and Rs 54,990 for the 50-inch variant. Additionally, the TV is also available in 55-inch, 65-inch and 75-inch screen sizes that will set you back Rs 64,990, Rs 85,990 and Rs 1,49,990, respectively.

TCL C635 Gaming QLED 4K TV comes with a wide colour gamut, HDR10+, MEMC (Motion Estimation, Motion Compensation), Dolby Vision, and more. The device is integrated with the ONKYO sound system and Dolby Atmos to make the audio output infinitely more captivating. C635 also features a video call camera (optional) which supports Google Duo and runs on Google TV.

TCL P735 4K HDR Google TV

The TCL P735 4K HDR Google TV is priced at Rs 35,990 for the 43-inch model and Rs 41,990 for the 50-inch variant. Additionally, the TV is also available in 55-inch and 65-inch screen sizes that will set you back Rs 49,990 and Rs 69,990, respectively.

The TCL P735 4K TV comes with a wide colour gamut, HDR10+, and MEMC (Motion Estimation, Motion Compensation), Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and more. It features Google TV, providing access to a ton of content across streaming services. The TCL P735's HDMI 2.1 port supports higher video resolutions and faster refresh rates. Powered by a proprietary algorithm, TCL P735 features ALLM optimization, automatically switching to low-lag presets to offer smooth gameplay.