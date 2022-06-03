Sony State of Play 2022: Seven key announcements made at the event

Sony recently concluded its State of Play 2022. The event packed a few surprises for PC game players, in addition to the games for PlayStation 5 and PSVR 2. Let's dig in to all the major announcements from this year's State of Play:

The Callisto Protocol

From the co-creator of Dead Space, Glen Schofield, Callisto Protocol toes the line between a reimagining and a spiritual successor. The early trailers and gameplay look very similar to Dead Space but also seem to have ingredients that give it that spice, to stand apart.

From the trailer, and the early gameplay, Callisto Protocol is looking to be an old-school horror game, and its got the atmosphere just right.

Street Fighter 6

Though technically not a PlayStation exclusive, Street Fighter 6's gameplay trailer, showed off the new artstyle in action, with fan favorite characters returning. It has also been confirmed for launch in 2023.

Rollerdrome

From the creators of OlliOlli, Roll 7, comes a new game with a similar artstyle but with big guns. The game looks like a mix between Roller Derby and Twisted Metal, in a good way.

Final Fantasy XVI

Square Enix showed off some gameplay from the upcoming entry into the long-running Final Fantasy franchise. The combat looks a lot faster, similar to the Final Fantasy 7 remake, and as is par for course for the franchise, the game looks stunning to view in action.

Marvel's Spider-Man coming to PC

This was a pleasant surprise, while people were expecting Sony to bring Bloodborne to the PC, they gave them the old one-two switch and announced Marvel's Spider Man remastered for the PC.

The remaster will have the base game and The City That Never Sleeps expansion, while the spin-off Spider Man: Miles Morales will coming later down the line. The remaster will release on the PC, on August 12, 2022.

Horizon: Call of The Mountain

The first person VR spin-off of the Horizon series, will star Ryas, a former Shadow Carja warrior. Like the rest of the games, players will be able to use all the tools they know and love to take down giant mechanical beasts in VR. The game will release exclusively for PlayStation VR 2.

Resident Evil 4 Remake

Capcom's remake of Resident Evil 4 will be hitting store shelves in March, 2023, and will release for all major platforms. The remake will be made using the RE Engine, the same engine, the company used to create the remakes for Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3.

Capcom said it will make changes to the original storyline, but will still maintain the spirit of the original game.