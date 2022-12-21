Sifu is coming to Xbox, Game Pass and Steam in March 2023

Sloclap, the indie game development studio, has announced that their hit game, Sifu, will be arriving on Xbox consoles in March 2023. It will also be released on PC marketplace Steam and Microsoft's Game Pass subscription service.

The game was previously available on Sony's PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and the Epic Games Store on PC.

Alongside the launch on new platforms, will be a brand new update, that will finally add the anticipated Arenas mode, which was originally supposed to be released in winter 2022 but was delayed. The mode will have additional outfits that can be unlocked.

Arenas mode will task players to complete increasingly tougher arenas. The longer the player's last, the more extra content they unlock. These include new modifiers for the arena, new moves, cheats and outfits.

The mode will feature nine new maps for players to fight in, with varying levels of difficulty.

Sifu is a tough action-brawler that will put your skills and reflexes to the test. You play as a martial arts student out to avenge their master, and possess a magical pedant that can bring you back to life, in case, you kick the bucket.

The catch is the pedant also ages you each time you revive, so the more you lose, the faster you die.

Moneycontrol News

