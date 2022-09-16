Sennheiser launches Momentum 4 Wireless headphones in India

Sennheiser has launched the Momentum 4 Wireless headphones in India. The Momentum 3 successor has been priced at Rs 34,990 and will be available on select online platforms and Sennheiser's official online store.

Powered by a 42mm transducer, Sennheiser says the headphones provide "brilliant dynamics, clarity and musicality" and come equipped with the company's next-generation Adaptive Noise Cancellation technology.

It also has a "Transparency Mode" which allows users to hear outside sounds and disable noise cancellation with a single touch.

"Our MOMENTUM range has always set the standard for sophisticated listening with superior sound,” said Kapil Gulati, Director- Consumer Segment, Sennheiser.

“The new MOMENTUM 4 Wireless once again raises the bar – delivering best-in-class sound quality with advanced Adaptive Noise Cancellation and exceptional comfort. Thanks to features including Transparency Mode, Built-in EQ and a new Sound Personalization feature, users can listen in their own customized way," Gulati added.

The headphone pairs with Sennheiser's smart app that allows users to customise sound using the built-in-EQ and has various sound modes, and a new sound personalization feature that adapt to a listener's hearing habits and automatically adjusts the experience.

The Momentum 4 uses a 2x2 digital beamforming microphone array with automatic wind suppression for clearer calls and voice assistant interactions.

Sennheiser uses lightweight, padded headbands with cushioned earcups for all day use, and comes with a low-friction hinge mechanism that adjusts to a user's head without placing excess pressure.

The fold-flat design can be worn on the neck, or easily folded and tucked away in a slim case. Sennheiser says that the headphones can last up to 60 hours on a charge, with support for fast charging, which can give six hours of listening time with a 10-minute charge.