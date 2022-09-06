Saregama launches first ever keypad phone with pre-loaded songs

In a first, Saregama has launched the 'Carvaan Mobile', a keypad phone that comes with the added feature of pre-loaded songs.

No internet will be required to play the pre-loaded songs and there will be no advertisement breaks to ensure a seamless musical experience. Further, the pre-loaded songs are categorised under artists (like Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle, Kishore Kumar, Mohammed Rafi) and moods (such as happy, sad, etc).

Apart from the 1,500 pre-loaded Hindi songs, the Saregama phone comes with features like wireless FM, digital camera, LED torch, aux out, multi-language support, voice recording, call recording, dual sim, 8 GB memory card with 2 GB free space for any personal music collection, videos or images, and many other features.

The Carvaan Mobile is available in two screen sizes -- 2.4 inches and 1.8 inches -- priced at Rs 2,490 and Rs 1,990, respectively. The phone comes in three colour variants, namely, Emerald Green, Classic Black, and Royal Blue.

Saregama said in a release: “The phone has a large display and 2500 mAh battery for a long-lasting talk-time. It comes loaded with a MediaTek processor which gives the phone superfast processing power and an unmatched user experience. It is backed with one year warranty too.”

It is currently available in Hindi and Tamil across the retail market and e-commerce platforms like saregama.com, Amazon, and Flipkart, but Saregama plans to launch the phone in all regional languages.