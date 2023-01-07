Samsung website accidentally confirms Galaxy S23 series launch date through official poster: Report

Xiaomi, Vivo, iQOO, OnePlus, and Motorola have already unveiled the next generation of their flagship smartphones. And South Korean tech giant Samsung will soon follow suit. The Samsung Galaxy S23 series was expected to make its international debut sometime in February.

But ahead of its launch, the Galaxy S23 series was spotted by 9to5Google. A promotional image for the Samsung Galaxy S23 series allegedly appeared on the company’s official website in Colombia. According to the page, the Samsung Galaxy S23 series launch will take place on February 1.

Source: MySmartPrice

Previous rumours suggested Samsung would launch the Galaxy S23 series earlier than usual this year. The teaser poster, which appears to be an official image, also reveals a new camera design for the Galaxy S23 series. Apart from the new camera design, the poster also has pictures of leaves and lilacs in the corner, hinting towards the upcoming colours for the S23 line-up.

Samsung is expected to launch three flagship smartphones next month including the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra. However, the leaked poster appears to reveal the camera setup for the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+. If this is indeed an official poster, then the first major Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event of 2023 will take place on February 1.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Expected Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series is expected to come in Phantom Black, Cotton Flower, Misty Lilac and Botanic Green colour options. The Galaxy S23 series will also use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. It is expected to run Android 13 with a layer of OneUI 5.0 on top. The Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23+ are also expected to have flat FHD+ AMOLED displays, while the S23 Ultra will feature a curved QHD+ AMOLED screen. The Galaxy S23 series also expected to get upgraded cameras with rumours suggesting that the Galaxy S23 Ultra will use a 200 MP primary camera sensor. Additionally, the Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus could also get bigger batteries. We should get more details about the Samsung Galaxy S23 series launch in the coming days.

