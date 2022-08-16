Samsung Odyssey Ark Quantum Mini LED gaming monitor launched with 165Hz refresh rate, 4K resolution

Samsung has officially announced a new gaming monitor under its Odyssey line-up. The Samsung Odyssey Arc (G97NB) is a massive, curved gaming monitor with a 55-inch screen size, 165Hz refresh rate, and a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio.

The Samsung Odyssey Arc (G97NB) is priced at $3,500 (roughly Rs 2,78,200). Samsung’s latest gaming monitor is already up for pre-order, although there is no mention of availability in India.

The Samsung Odyssey Arc (G97NB) gaming monitor features a 55-inch Quantum Mini LED screen with 1,056 local dimming zones with 14-bit processing. Samsung’s Quantum Mini LEDs enable ultra-fine and precise control of the densely packed LEDs. The screen features a 1000R curvature and can be used in Cockpit Mode, which enables the screen to rotate with HAS (height adjustable stand).

The monitor features a 165Hz refresh rate, a 1ms response time, and a 4K resolution (3,840 x 2,160 pixels). It also supports AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and comes with Samsung Gaming Hub, its all-in-one game streaming discovery platform. Samsung Gaming Hub allows instant access to top streaming services, as well as popular console and PC games.

The Odyssey Ark leverages Samsung’s Matte Display and Sound Dome Technology. The Matte Display provides both anti-glare and anti-reflection protection, while Sound Dome Technology features AI Sound Booster and Dolby Atmos to enhance the surround sound experience. The monitor has four speakers, one at each corner, and two central woofers, resulting in a 60W output.

The monitor boasts a range of features including adjusting screen size (between 27 inches and 55 inches), position, and even ratio. Samsung’s new gaming monitor also comes with a solar-powered Ark Dial, a controller that lets users control a variety of monitor settings, including Flex Move Screen, MultiView, Quick Settings and Game Bar. The Ark Dial can also be charged by a USB type-C connection.