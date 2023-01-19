Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is worth the asking price. Here's why

We are into the fourth iteration of Samsung’s foldable but it is still the only phone in the Indian market that can transform into a small tablet, and still fit in your pocket. And I’m not new to foldables, I’ve used the Fold 3 for more than half a year before shifting to the Fold 4. Unfolding the Galaxy Z Fold 4 still feels like stepping into the future – every time you use it.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 costs Rs 1,55,000. Most of that price is for the 7.6-inch foldable display. Still, that’s a lot of money to spend on a phone. But it starts making sense once you consider what all you are getting for the price. I’ve been using the Galaxy Z Fold 4 since September 2022, and it has replaced my phone, e-reader and tablet. Here’s why I think the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is worth buying even at Rs 1.50 lakh mark.

Nothing like anything on the market right now

Part of my love for the Fold 4 comes from the tiny improvements Samsung has made over its predecessor. The latest foldable is a bit lighter, a little thinner and features an improved hinge. All of which combines to offer an over-the-top experience – not only in the form of a phone but also a tablet. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is my favourite small Android tablet.

Once you pick the Fold 4, you’ll notice the narrow cover display, which could be too cramped at times but at times, works to its advantage. The 6.2-inch AMOLED screen on the front is not what you’d expect a 6-inch screen to look like. As a result, typing can be a bit off but you get used to it. I like doomscrolling Twitter on it while I’m in the metro or travelling.

When you are done with small tasks and need a bigger display, you don’t have to shift to a different device. All you need to do is unfold the phone and you are greeted by a gorgeous 7.6-inch AMOLED screen, which in my opinion, has changed the way how I expect to interact with my phone.

I also use the iPhone 14 Pro Max alongside my Fold 4 but it is no way near the Samsung foldable when it comes to media consumption experience. I read a lot of ebooks on the Kindle app, and the Fold 4 is now my go-to device for reading. I find myself immersed into the book or article – whichever I’m reading. And that’s not the same level of satisfaction or immersive experience as a regular slab phone. Watching YouTube videos, Prime or Netflix content, is a joyful experience. If you are sceptical about the crease, let me tell you this, you can feel it when you run your finger over it, and it is still very prominent. But does it come in the way of consuming content? Absolutely not. It isn’t noticeable while watching videos or reading ebooks – both of which I used to use my tablet for. Now, I can transform my phone to give me a bigger screen as and when I want – it could be in the metro, a cab or even in my cosy bed when all I want to do is read stuff. Magical software experience The immersive software experience on the Fold 4 comes from Android 12L, Samsung’s optimisations and Flex mode. Android 12L is optimised for large screens and foldables, which combines with One UI on the Fold 4 to make you feel like you're using something special. The new dock at the bottom makes multitasking easier than any other smartphone on the market. You can jump between the apps without going to the app drawer or the recent apps menu, and it all happens without any friction. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is the most productive phone I’ve ever used. I mean, you can have three apps open with a fourth app in a floating window – that’s the peak of productiveness on a smartphone. I have written full-fledged stories on this device while researching for the same, side by side. It can’t get better than this. Then there’s the Flex mode, specially customised for Samsung foldables. It lets you open the app you're using to the top of the screen and displays the controls at the bottom when the phone is positioned half-open. For instance, the camera shows the viewfinder on one half of the screen while the other half shows the recently clicked pictures. You can view YouTube videos on the above half of the display while scrolling through comments on the bottom half. The normal phone stuff Coming to the optics, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 doesn’t have the best cameras in the segment but they are still flagship level. You get a main camera, an ultrawide lens and a third with a 3x telephoto lens. Plus, a selfie camera resides on the cover screen as well as under the display behind the main screen. The main and telephoto camera results are similar to the ones you get on the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus, meaning that, it captures good daylight shots with plenty of details and vibrant colours. The only time the camera system struggles a bit is in artificial lighting. As for performance, it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor, which offers a buttery smooth experience in day-to-day life. It handles multi-window UI and multi-tasking very well. And if you like playing games on your phone, you’re going to enjoy the experience on the big main screen of the Galaxy Z Fold 4. Both Call of Duty Mobile and Asphalt 9: Legends ran well with steady frame rates and excellent touch response. The Samsung foldable lasts me a day on a single charge if I’m using it at home. If you are outside and happen to push the brightness to the max with Maps navigation and camera usage, you’ll have to charge it as soon as you get home. Unfortunately, the device doesn’t come with a charger. But it supports a standard 45W USB-PD charger, which is a good solution. Should you buy the Galaxy Z Fold 4?

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 helped me replace three devices, and now I need to carry only the foldable for my reading, media consumption and phone needs. If you were on the fence about purchasing the Fold 4, I hope this helped. My answer to the above question is a resounding yes. The foldable phone is immensely useful for anyone who values productivity. In fact, if you want the best productivity and media consumption experience from a smartphone, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is the way to go. It is better than any glass slab phone on the market, and will be for quite some time.

