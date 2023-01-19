 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is worth the asking price. Here's why

Prakhar Khanna
Jan 19, 2023 / 02:56 PM IST

If you want the best productivity and media consumption experience from a smartphone, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is the way to go.

We are into the fourth iteration of Samsung’s foldable but it is still the only phone in the Indian market that can transform into a small tablet, and still fit in your pocket. And I’m not new to foldables, I’ve used the Fold 3 for more than half a year before shifting to the Fold 4. Unfolding the Galaxy Z Fold 4 still feels like stepping into the future – every time you use it.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 costs Rs 1,55,000. Most of that price is for the 7.6-inch foldable display. Still, that’s a lot of money to spend on a phone. But it starts making sense once you consider what all you are getting for the price. I’ve been using the Galaxy Z Fold 4 since September 2022, and it has replaced my phone, e-reader and tablet. Here’s why I think the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is worth buying even at Rs 1.50 lakh mark.

Nothing like anything on the market right now

Part of my love for the Fold 4 comes from the tiny improvements Samsung has made over its predecessor. The latest foldable is a bit lighter, a little thinner and features an improved hinge. All of which combines to offer an over-the-top experience – not only in the form of a phone but also a tablet. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is my favourite small Android tablet.

Once you pick the Fold 4, you’ll notice the narrow cover display, which could be too cramped at times but at times, works to its advantage. The 6.2-inch AMOLED screen on the front is not what you’d expect a 6-inch screen to look like. As a result, typing can be a bit off but you get used to it. I like doomscrolling Twitter on it while I’m in the metro or travelling.

When you are done with small tasks and need a bigger display, you don’t have to shift to a different device. All you need to do is unfold the phone and you are greeted by a gorgeous 7.6-inch AMOLED screen, which in my opinion, has changed the way how I expect to interact with my phone.