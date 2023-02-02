Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, Galaxy S23 Ultra price in India officially confirmed

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series has officially been unveiled globally. Samsung took the lid off the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra at last night’s Galaxy Unpacked event, although pricing and availability in India were yet to be revealed. However, after a brief delay, Samsung has confirmed the Galaxy S23 series prices in India.

Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ Price in India

The Samsung Galaxy S23 price in India is set at Rs 74,999 for the base 8GB/128GB model, while the top-end 8GB/256GB variant will set you back Rs 79,999. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus price in India is set at Rs 94,999 for the base 8GB/256GB configuration, while the 8GB/512GB model costs Rs 1,04,999.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Price in India

Carlsen Martin