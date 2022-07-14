Samsung Galaxy M13 5G, Galaxy M13 4G launched in India: Check price, specs, availability

The Samsung Galaxy M13 and Galaxy M13 5G have officially been unveiled in India. The Galaxy M13 5G arrives as the company’s most affordable 5G handset in India. The Galaxy M13 4G also arrives as a budget-oriented smartphone.

The Samsung Galaxy M13 price in India starts from Rs 11,999 for the 4GB/64GB variant, while the 6GB/128GB configuration will set you back by Rs 13,999. The Galaxy M13 5G price in India is set at Rs 13,999 for the 4GB/64GB model and Rs 15,999 for the 6GB/128GB variant.

The Galaxy M13 smartphones will be available in Midnight Blue, Stardust Brown, and Aqua Green colour options. They will go on sale in India starting July 23 via Amazon, Samsung.com, and other offline stores.

Samsung Galaxy M13 Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M13 is powered by the Exynos 850 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM. The phone also comes with 64GB and 128GB of storage, up to 4GB of which can be used as virtual RAM. The 4G version of the Galaxy M13 packs a 6,000 mAh battery and comes with 15W charging support.

The Galaxy M14 4G sports a 6.6-inch FHD+ LCD panel with a waterdrop notch that houses an 8 MP selfie camera. On the back, there’s a 50 MP primary camera sensor paired with a 5 MP ultrawide lens and a 2 MP depth sensor. The device runs on Android 12 based on One UI Core 4.1 skin and has a side-mounted fingerprint reader.

Samsung Galaxy M13 5G Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M13 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM. The phone also comes with 64GB and 128GB of storage as well as virtual RAM support. The 5G version of the Galaxy M13 packs a 5,000 mAh battery and comes with 15W charging support.

The Galaxy M14 5G sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. On the back, there’s a 50 MP primary camera sensor paired with a 2 MP secondary sensor. There’s a 5 MP selfie camera up front. The device runs on Android 12 and has a side-mounted fingerprint reader. The 5G version of the Galaxy M13 supports 11 bands.