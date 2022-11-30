Samsung Galaxy foldable smartphone demand more than doubles among enterprise customers

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 arrived earlier this year to much applaud. And now it feels like global audiences are embracing the refinements Samsung has made to its foldables with an increase in demand for the devices, particularly among enterprise consumers.

According to a report by Counterpoint Research, the South Korean tech major announced that the number of Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip smartphones sold for enterprise use has more than doubled year on year. From January to October 2022, the number of foldable smartphones Samsung contracted to enterprise customers increased by 105 percent compared to the same period in 2021.

With foldable smartphone shipments expected to reach 16 million units worldwide, the form factor is rapidly becoming mainstream, and shipments are expected to grow to 26 million units in 2023. The ease of multitasking on a large screen, and the powerful app optimisations for foldable devices, are helping drive adoption among enterprise users.

Samsung enjoyed a dominant market share of foldable phones during H1 2022, accounting for 62 percent of the market according to Counterpoint’s Foldable Smartphone Tracker, while Huawei and OPPO came in a distant second and third.

Samsung has also partnered with businesses and industries to enhance the Galaxy Z Fold 4’s utility in unique ways, leading to wider adoption of foldables for enterprise use. Samsung says it is committed to working with industry-leading partners to create new mobile experiences and collaborating more closely in coming months to take advantage of the technologies on its foldable smartphones.

Moneycontrol News

