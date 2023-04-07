Samsung employees accidentally leaked company information on ChatGPT

Samsung has reportedly logged three separate instances of employees leaking data, in the twenty days that ChatGPT has been authorised for use at their semiconductor facilities.

As spotted by Mashable, and reported on by The Economist Korea, in one instance, a Samsung employee pasted confidential company source code into the chatbot to check for errors.

Another employee also shared code with the AI chatbot, requesting for "code optimization". In the third instance, an employee shared a recording of a confidential company meeting to convert into notes.

