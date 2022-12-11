League of Legends, other titles coming to Xbox Game Pass on December 12

Riot Games, the creators of the popular multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game League of Legends, will bring its library of popular PC and mobile titles to Microsoft's Game Pass subscription service on December 12.

Game Pass is a subscription service from Microsoft that lets users pick among a large selection of games for a monthly fee. Think of it like the Netflix of games.

In June, the Redmond, US-based technology giant announced it would bring popular titles from Riot—League of Legends, Legends of Runeterra, Teamfight Tactics and Valorant—to Game Pass along with several benefits.

Those interested can sign up for the Game Pass service, which starts at Rs 349 a month, and install the Xbox app on their PC. They can then link their Riot Games account to the Microsoft one or create a new Riot account and link it.

For the popular free-to-play FPS Valorant, Game Pass members will have access to all current agents on the roster and will get Day One access to new ones.

Game Pass members will also get a special 20 percent Match XP boost to Battle Pass, Event Pass and Active Agent Contract progress.

League of Legends will give access to all of its 160+ champions on the roster, including new ones as they are released. Members will also get a 20 percent XP boost. League of Legends: Wild Rift (mobile spin-off of the main game) will come to Game Pass in January and will include access to all of the more than 80 heroes plus new ones, as they are released, along with a 20 percent XP Boost. For Legends of Runeterra, members will have access to all cards in the foundation set. Teamfight Tactics will give away 1-star Rare Little Legend Tacticians, 4 Arena Skins until April 2023 and then 1 Arena Skin on a monthly rotation. As an added benefit, members who link their Microsoft accounts to the Riot Games account before January 1 will get an exclusive Pocket Sage Buddy in Valorant, Masterwork Chest and Key in League of Legends, Little Legend Rare Egg in Teamfight Tactics, Random Emote Chest in League of Legends: Wild Rift and a Prismatic Chest in Legends of Runeterra.

Moneycontrol News

