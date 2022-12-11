 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
League of Legends, other titles coming to Xbox Game Pass on December 12

Moneycontrol News
Dec 11, 2022 / 02:58 PM IST

Along with Riot Games' library of popular PC and mobile titles, those who sign up for the Game Pass service will also get additional benefits

(Image Courtesy: Microsoft/Riot Games)

Riot Games, the creators of the popular multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game League of Legends, will bring its library of popular PC and mobile titles to Microsoft's Game Pass subscription service on December 12.

Game Pass is a subscription service from Microsoft that lets users pick among a large selection of games for a monthly fee. Think of it like the Netflix of games.

In June, the Redmond, US-based technology giant announced it would bring popular titles from Riot—League of Legends, Legends of Runeterra, Teamfight Tactics and Valorant—to Game Pass along with several benefits.

Those interested can sign up for the Game Pass service, which starts at Rs 349 a month, and install the Xbox app on their PC. They can then link their Riot Games account to the Microsoft one or create a new Riot account and link it.

For the popular free-to-play FPS Valorant, Game Pass members will have access to all current agents on the roster and will get Day One access to new ones.

Game Pass members will also get a special 20 percent Match XP boost to Battle Pass, Event Pass and Active Agent Contract progress.