Reliance Jio True 5G service launched in Mumbai, Delhi, Varanasi & Kolkata

Reliance Jio has officially announced its True 5G service in India at India Mobile Congress 2022. Jio True 5G service will first be available as part of a beta trial in four cities, including Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Varanasi starting on Dussehra.

Jio True 5G is expected to become the world’s most advanced 5G service, offering users unlimited 5G data with up to 1Gbps+ speeds.

Reliance Jio also announced that the beta trial service for other cities will be announced progressively as cities keep getting ready. Users will continue to avail of this Beta trial until the network coverage of a city is substantially complete to provide the best coverage and user experience to every customer.

Additionally, with 'Jio Welcome Offer' users will automatically be upgraded to the Jio True 5G service and won’t need a new SIM to get the 5G service on their 5G smartphones. The company is working with all major smartphone manufacturers to enable their 5G handsets to work seamlessly with Jio True 5G services.

Akash Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, said, “Jio has prepared an ambitious and fastest-ever 5G roll-out plan for a country of our size. 5G cannot remain an exclusive service available to the privileged few or those in our largest cities. It must be available to every citizen, every home, and every business across India."

Reliance Jio True 5G has three-fold advantages:

Stand-alone 5G Architecture: Jio True 5G is an advanced 5G network with Zero dependency on 4G network. It features powerful functionalities like low latency, massive machine-to-machine communication, 5G voice, Edge computing, and network slicing. It is also superior to 4G-based non-standalone networks.

Largest and Best mix of Spectrum: Jio True 5G is the largest mix of wireless spectrum for 5G across 700 MHz, 3500 MHz, and 26 GHz bands. Jio is also the only operator with the 700 MHz low-band spectrum to ensure deep indoor coverage.

Carrier Aggregation: Jio True 5G seamlessly combines these 5G frequencies into a single robust “data highway” using an advanced technology called Carrier Aggregation. It offers an unparalleled combination of coverage, capacity, quality, and affordability.

With over 425 million users, Jio’s mission with 5G is to speed up India’s transformation into a Digital Society. Jio’s True-5G is built on the “We Care” principle and will bring transformational changes across Education, Healthcare, Agriculture, Skill Development, Small, Medium, and Large enterprises, IoT, Smart homes, and Gaming, impacting 1.4 billion Indians.

